Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

