Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.83 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

