Seneschal Advisors LLC Has $32.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Seneschal Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 27.9% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,858,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.