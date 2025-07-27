HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $17,624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,773,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,656.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,848 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

