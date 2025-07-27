GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $113,547,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MPWR opened at $714.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

