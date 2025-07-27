United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

UTHR stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,628,589 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

