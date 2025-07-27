Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.49 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

