Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,780,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,990,000 after buying an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,379,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,795,000 after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 1.8%

BATS BBRE opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.