SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $287.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.08. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

