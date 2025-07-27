Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,473 shares of company stock worth $105,805,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.