Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 111 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $467.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.89 and a 200-day moving average of $419.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

