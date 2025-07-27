CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.30% of CLEAR Secure worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 over the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.