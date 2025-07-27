Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,374,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $82,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,943,667.66. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock valued at $218,970,735 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

