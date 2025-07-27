Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 197 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average is $469.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

