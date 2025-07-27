Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases New Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,210,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

