Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,654,000 after purchasing an additional 709,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $692,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

