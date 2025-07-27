Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $215,000 Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
