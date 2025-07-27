Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $215,000 Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

