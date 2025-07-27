Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.2%

ADM stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

