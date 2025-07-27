Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0%

UPS opened at $103.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

