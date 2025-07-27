Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 6,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 559,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,822,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,762,000 after buying an additional 741,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,919,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after buying an additional 89,555 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

