iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 9.1%

ICVT opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $93.29.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

