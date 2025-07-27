Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

