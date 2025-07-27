Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after purchasing an additional 819,408 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

