Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after buying an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after buying an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $403.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.33.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.