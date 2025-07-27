First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $306.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

