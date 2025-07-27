one8zero8 LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

one8zero8 LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,347,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,024,000 after acquiring an additional 888,022 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 543,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 84,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

