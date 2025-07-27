Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.