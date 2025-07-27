Nvwm LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

