Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases 384 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $250.23 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

