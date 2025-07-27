Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.23. The company has a market cap of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $313.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.