Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.