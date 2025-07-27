Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 92,071 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,071 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

