Brookwood Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.