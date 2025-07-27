Semus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

GS opened at $728.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $729.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

