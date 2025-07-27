Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 56,996 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 431.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 0.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $548,342.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,987.08. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne purchased 26,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock valued at $218,696,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.