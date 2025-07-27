Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.