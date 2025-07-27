Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.