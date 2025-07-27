Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.