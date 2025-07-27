Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.