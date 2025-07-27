Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $688.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $644.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $691.64.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.