Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 3,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,813,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

