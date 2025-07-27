Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $149.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

