FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 571,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 823,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VCIT opened at $82.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.