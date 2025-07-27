Motco Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VNQ stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.