MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.89 and a 200 day moving average of $419.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

