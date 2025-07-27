GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $104.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock worth $218,696,575. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

