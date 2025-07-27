First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $644.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $651.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.80 and its 200 day moving average is $406.35.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.43.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

