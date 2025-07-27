Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.