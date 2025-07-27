Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,173 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,385,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 54,556 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

