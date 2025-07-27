Intellus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Intellus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

